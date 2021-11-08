CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Xavi holds first media conference as Barcelona coach

Cover picture for the articleNew Barcelona coach Xavi holds his first media conference since his appointment. At Xavi's first press conference, the new Barcelona manager spoke about legends of the past...

Tribal Football

Tottenham midfielder Ndombele on radar of incoming Barcelona coach Xavi

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is on the radar of incoming Barcelona coach Xavi. As he prepares to farewell Al Sadd today, Xavi has already discussed where Barca need to strengthen with directors Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany. Sport says a physical midfield presence is regarded as a priority by Xavi...
KTVZ

Barcelona negotiates with Al-Sadd for coach Xavi Hernández

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is in negotiations with Qatari club Al-Sadd for the release of Xavi Hernandez so the former midfield great can return to Camp Nou as coach. Xavi says “the two clubs are in conversations and we don’t know how it will end.” Al-Sadd says it is talking with Barcelona but says it has no desire to let Xavi go in the middle of the season. Barcelona has played two games under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan after it fired Ronald Koeman. Xavi left Barcelona in 2015. Haxi has since been at Al-Sadd as a player and then as its coach.
Sports Illustrated

Xavi Passed on Chance to Coach Brazil to Return to Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Xavi Hernández wanted to be back with Barcelona so badly that he passed on a chance to coach Brazil. “We spoke with the Brazilian federation,” he said at his official presentation at Barcelona on Monday. “The idea was to be an assistant to (coach) Tite and to take over the squad after the Qatar World Cup.
Tribal Football

New Barcelona coach Xavi overhauls fitness staff; 2 coaches hired

New Barcelona coach Xavi has quickly shaken up the club's fitness staff. AS says physio Juanjo Brau and fitness coach Albert Roca are leaving the club and will be replaced by Iván Torres and Carlos Noqueira. The latter is close to Xavi, as he also was part of the technical staff at Al-Sadd.
chatsports.com

Xavi talks coaching, injuries & Dembele at Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona presented Xavi as the club’s new manager on Monday at the Camp Nou and the new boss spoke to reporters afterwards at a press conference. Xavi spoke about his approach, what it would be like coaching former team-mates, offered his thoughts on Ousmane Dembele and revealed he turned down Brazil.
Tribal Football

Watch: Introducing Xavi's Barcelona backroom team

Introducing the backroom staff of new Barcelona coach Xavi. Xavi and his staff are already two sessions into training with FC Barcelona. These are the seven people who are supporting the new boss with his important new challenge: Head coach: Xavi Hernández. Assistant coach: Òscar Hernández, Assistant coach: Sergio Alegre;...
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi eyeing Chelsea midfielder Saul

Barcelona are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez. The Spain international is on-loan at Chelsea this season from Atletico Madrid. However, his commitment to the deal has come into question after failing to secure a regular start under manager Thomas Tuchel. El Chiringuito says Barca, where new coach Xavi has just...
Tribal Football

Liverpool plan signing bonus for Barcelona contract rebel Dembele

Liverpool continue to be linked with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. El Nacional says the Barcelona winger returned from injury earlier this month but has already been fined by new manager Xavi for being three minutes late to training. With his contract at Camp Nou expiring at the end of the...
Tribal Football

LaLiga president Tebas: Barcelona teen Fati can match Mbappe star power

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Barcelona teen Ansu Fati can have same star power as PSG ace Kylian Mbappe. Tebas has told El Partidazo de Cope that Barcelona star Fati is as good as if not better than Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe is wanted by Real Madrid and...
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso back on Barcelona radar

Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso is back on the radar of Barcelona. Alonso was linked with Barca last summer and is again being discussed at the Nou Camp ahead of the January market. Barca president Joan Laporta sees Alonso as a potential successor for Jordi Alba. Such a move also has...
CBS News

IBTimes

Xavi Faces 'Biggest Challenge Of Career' As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez said he is prepared for the "biggest challenge of his career" before leaving Qatar for Spain on Saturday, as Barcelona's legendary former midfielder returns home to take over as coach. Xavi's appointment was confirmed by Barca in the early hours of Saturday morning and the 41-year-old will be...
IBTimes

Barcelona Hail Return Of 'Absolute Legend' Xavi As Coach

Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory. The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for the Catalan club, which...
AFP

