La Salle opens 2021-22 season against Sacred Heart

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team gets the 50th season in program history underway against Harvard on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. inside Conte Forum. Boston College returns all five starters from last season and 100 percent of its numbers across the board, including its three leading returning scorers from last season. Taylor Soule (15.7 ppg), Cameron Swartz (13.4 ppg), and Makayla Dickens (12.6 ppg) combined to score 41.7 points per game. MarnelleGarraud and Clara Ford are back as well. Garraud earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors last season after leading the team and the conference in steals per game (2.1 spg). The senior guard averaged 7.3 points per game while also leading the team in assists (3.1) and blocks with seven. Ford started in a career-high 17 games, averaging career highs in scoring (5.0 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg).

HARVARD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO