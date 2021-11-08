Top Trump campaign associates subpoenaed by January 6 committee

The Federal Election Commission has called off its probe into Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and other Republican-run groups. The investigation resulted from multiple complaints, including one from campaign watchdog Common Cause, that alleged campaign-law violations. Records the FEC recently made public, which have...
A federal grand jury indicted former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress. Bannon faces two criminal counts for refusing to provide documents and testimony to the House lawmakers probing the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. Bannon is expected to turn himself into law enforcement Monday and appear...
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller are among 10 figures in the 45th president’s administration who received subpoenas Tuesday from the House select committee investigating the deadly riot at the US Capitol. In a letter to McEnany, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)...
The House committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol announced on Tuesday a new batch of 10 subpoenas to former White House officials under President Donald Trump, as the panel charges ahead in seeking testimony and documents from witnesses relevant to its probe. The subpoenas follow...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to six top advisers to President Donald Trump, including two who were active in the Willard hotel “command center” where Trump’s loyal backers oversaw efforts in January to overturn the 2020 election. Those subpoenaed to provide testimony and...
A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) said on Friday that if Republicans take the House, they would want to make top Biden White House officials testify. On Friday Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 select committee. The announcement from the Justice Department noted that Bannon has been a private citizen for the past four years.
ABC News reporter Sarah Kolinovsky asked Vice President Kamala Harris about inflation in dramatic terms, wondering aloud “Will this be the most expensive Christmas in history?”. On Friday, Harris held a press conference to punctuate her trip to France, and took questions from American and French reporters on a range...
Kinzinger hopes that Bannon's indictment for contempt of Congress will send "a chilling message." "You may think nothing wrong was done, but you're not going to be able to avoid it," Kinzinger said of the January 6 investigation. The congressman said that Bannon is "a piece of a very broad...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
Former Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says Rep. Adam Schiff appeared surprised that she confronted him about his promotion of British ex-spy Christopher Steele's now-discredited dossier.
