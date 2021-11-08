CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Trump campaign associates subpoenaed by January 6 committee

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN legal analyst Elie Honig discusses the House...

CNBC

Money, denials and stalling: How Trump, the Mercers and the GOP beat the FEC

The Federal Election Commission has called off its probe into Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and other Republican-run groups. The investigation resulted from multiple complaints, including one from campaign watchdog Common Cause, that alleged campaign-law violations. Records the FEC recently made public, which have...
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany among 10 hit with Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller are among 10 figures in the 45th president’s administration who received subpoenas Tuesday from the House select committee investigating the deadly riot at the US Capitol. In a letter to McEnany, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)...
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 6 top Trump advisers, including pair involved in Willard hotel ‘command center’

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to six top advisers to President Donald Trump, including two who were active in the Willard hotel “command center” where Trump’s loyal backers oversaw efforts in January to overturn the 2020 election. Those subpoenaed to provide testimony and...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
mediaite.com

Jim Jordan Says It’s ‘Frightening’ That Democrats Are ‘Eviscerating’ Executive Privilege Over 1/6 Committee Subpoenas

Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) said on Friday that if Republicans take the House, they would want to make top Biden White House officials testify. On Friday Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 select committee. The announcement from the Justice Department noted that Bannon has been a private citizen for the past four years.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
