U.S. Utilities Stocks Could Have Significant Upside

Prudential Financial stock (NYSE: PRU) has gained around 40% YTD, increasing from about $78 at the beginning of 2021 to around $109 currently, as compared to the 25% growth in the S&P500 over the same period. Trefis estimates Prudential Financial’s valuation to be around $113 per share – 3% above the current market price. The insurance giant outperformed the consensus estimates for earnings and revenues in the recently released third-quarter results. It posted total revenues of $21.6 billion – up 40% y-o-y, primarily driven by a 76% jump in total premiums and a 6% rise in net investment income. The premiums benefited from approximately 3x growth in the U.S. Retirement business, driven by higher pension risk transfer premiums due to new sales. Further, the net investment income was up because of an increase in income from other invested assets. That said, adjusted net income increased just 3% y-o-y to $1.5 billion, despite the growth in revenues. This was due to a 43% y-o-y jump in the total expenses figure due to a 73% rise in policyholder benefits.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO