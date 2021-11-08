CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curiosity Wins AOR Duties for Summit Hill Foods

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit Hill Foods, makers of consumer flavor products including Better Than Bouillon and Louisiana Hot Sauce brands, has named Curiosity its media agency of record. Under the new relationship, Curiosity will manage all above-line media strategy, planning and buying, along with strategic partnerships. The agency will work across...

