Antonio Conte got a glimpse of what life at Tottenham is like with a dramatic 3-2 win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.Conte was taking charge of his first game since being appointed as Spurs’ new boss following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.The Italian, a Premier League winner at Chelsea, has been tasked with taking the club back to the top table of English football but was given a clear indication of what a difficult journey that might be as Tottenham struggled against the Dutch side.Conte witnessed a perfect start as, having failed...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO