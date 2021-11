And there’s more, if you fancy spending all afternoon watching football then for the same entrance money you can watch not one but two SWPL Cup semi-finals. The first semi-final is between Glasgow City and Spartans and that kicks-off at midday with the Celtic v Hibs match following at 4.30pm. Both games take place at Forthbank in Stirling and paying at the turnstiles allows you to watch both games if you fancy it.

