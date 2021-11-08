NDSU begins season against Concordia College (MN)

The good news? Michigan football beat a team ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The bad news? That team is no longer ranked, thanks to Michigan beating it. While Penn State wasn’t ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, it was in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll last week, but by virtue of a Wolverines victory making the Nittany Lions 6-4, PSU is no longer ranked. Now, the maize and blue have just one win over a ranked team — No. 20 Wisconsin — a loss against No. 8 Michigan State, and a forthcoming game against No. 4 Ohio State.
