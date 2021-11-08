CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BC gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Dartmouth

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Dartmouth (0-0) vs. Boston College (0-0) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Boston College begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Dartmouth Big...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Bc#The Dartmouth Big Green#Nl#Cardinals#Cba#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Weiberg stated the NCAA is the organization—after taking nearly five years to make a decision—should be punished. "It's the bad actors, those that knowingly circumvent and violate the rules that should be punished. It's unnecessary to punish these student-athletes this way, and is further proof that the NCAA system is disconnected and broken," he told The Oklahoman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College basketball rankings: CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 after Duke, UCLA notable wins

College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Falcoholic

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After beating Penn State, Michigan football moves up in AFCA Coaches Poll

The good news? Michigan football beat a team ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The bad news? That team is no longer ranked, thanks to Michigan beating it. While Penn State wasn’t ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, it was in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll last week, but by virtue of a Wolverines victory making the Nittany Lions 6-4, PSU is no longer ranked. Now, the maize and blue have just one win over a ranked team — No. 20 Wisconsin — a loss against No. 8 Michigan State, and a forthcoming game against No. 4 Ohio State.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 2; Auburn Falls Out

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 14, 2021, has Alabama rising to No. 2, while Auburn has fallen out. Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy