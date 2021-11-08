CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New chair set to take leadership reins at Steptoe & Johnson

By Xiumei Dong
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - Steptoe & Johnson is elevating its vice chair and general counsel, Gwendolyn Prothro Renigar, to take over as chair of its nine-member executive committee, making her the first woman to lead the century-old firm.

Renigar, a litigator who has practiced in Steptoe's Washington, D.C., office for 24 years, will begin her four-year tenure as chair on Jan. 1, the firm said Monday. She succeeds Philip West, who is returning full-time to his tax practice after eight years.

The firm is promoting Alfred Mamlet, a longtime D.C. partner focused on deals and litigation involving satellite operators, to vice chair.

Under West's tenure, Steptoe's revenue increased by 7.65%, to $394 million in 2020 from $366 million in 2013, according to the firm. It also expanded its footprint with the addition of a Hong Kong office and lateral hires in San Francisco.

Renigar said she will continue to build on that momentum. "What we can do as a Washington-based firm with strength in the EU, the UK and Asia, is ideal in the world we live in right now," she said.

"Strengthening our firm doesn't always come easy," West said. "One of Gwen's superpowers is she has the ability to do hard things and make them look easy."

Reuters

Reuters

