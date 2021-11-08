CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU welcomes McNeese St. in 2021-22 season opener

 6 days ago

McNeese State (0-0) vs. SMU (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: SMU opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the McNeese State Cowboys. McNeese State went 10-14 last year, while SMU ended up 11-6. 'The Year...

