Obey Colorado's 'Move Over' law or risk months in jail

(On 2/25/21, a Colorado State Patrol vehicle was on scene of a crash with its emergency lights activated and was hit from behind by an oncoming motorist). Photo courtesy: The Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to remind drivers that slowing down and changing lanes when they pass emergency vehicles is not a suggestion – it's the law.

Traffic incidents are the leading cause of death for police officers and emergency responders, according to CDOT.

“We see it too often,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard of the Colorado State Patrol in a press release.

“Law enforcement officers and other first responders working in dangerous traffic situations with drivers speeding, not thinking about the dangers they pose to us working on the road. When you see a responder or a vehicle on the side of the road, move over. We are out there trying to make your commute safer, so give us space to work.”

Colorado State Patrol has lost 11 state troopers to accidents involving passing motorists.

In the U.S., 46 emergency responders were killed while working on roads in 2020, including 17 law enforcement officers, 21 tow truck operators, one mobile mechanic, three DOT and safety service patrol operators, and four firefighters and EMS personnel.

Fifty-one similar first responder deaths have been recorded nationwide, as of October 18th of this year, including a Colorado towing operator who was it by a passing motorist on I-25 near Castle Rock, CDOT reports.

“Every state has a 'Move Over' law that requires drivers to change lanes and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles,” said Gina Espinosa-Salcedo, Regional Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“As a former first responder myself, we ask for your cooperation and compliance, because the 'Move Over' law can only protect first responders if motorists are aware of them, drivers obey them, and officers enforce them," she said.

According to Colorado's 'Move Over' law, if a driver is unable to move over for emergency responders, they must slow to 25 miles per hour in speed zones below 45 miles per hour or 20 miles per hour slower than marked speeds in roadways where the speed limit is higher than 45 miles per hour.

Drivers who disobey the 'Move Over' law could be cited for careless driving, which is a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense punishable by a fine and/or up to 90 days in jail.