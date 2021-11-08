CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obey Colorado's 'Move Over' law or risk months in jail

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
 6 days ago
(On 2/25/21, a Colorado State Patrol vehicle was on scene of a crash with its emergency lights activated and was hit from behind by an oncoming motorist). Photo courtesy: The Colorado Department of Transportation 

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to remind drivers that slowing down and changing lanes when they pass emergency vehicles is not a suggestion – it's the law.

Traffic incidents are the leading cause of death for police officers and emergency responders, according to CDOT.

“We see it too often,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard of the Colorado State Patrol in a press release.

“Law enforcement officers and other first responders working in dangerous traffic situations with drivers speeding, not thinking about the dangers they pose to us working on the road. When you see a responder or a vehicle on the side of the road, move over. We are out there trying to make your commute safer, so give us space to work.”

Colorado State Patrol has lost 11 state troopers to accidents involving passing motorists.

In the U.S., 46 emergency responders were killed while working on roads in 2020, including 17 law enforcement officers, 21 tow truck operators, one mobile mechanic, three DOT and safety service patrol operators, and four firefighters and EMS personnel.

Fifty-one similar first responder deaths have been recorded nationwide, as of October 18th of this year, including a Colorado towing operator who was it by a passing motorist on I-25 near Castle Rock, CDOT reports.

“Every state has a 'Move Over' law that requires drivers to change lanes and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles,” said Gina Espinosa-Salcedo, Regional Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“As a former first responder myself, we ask for your cooperation and compliance, because the 'Move Over' law can only protect first responders if motorists are aware of them, drivers obey them, and officers enforce them," she said.

According to Colorado's 'Move Over' law, if a driver is unable to move over for emergency responders, they must slow to 25 miles per hour in speed zones below 45 miles per hour or 20 miles per hour slower than marked speeds in roadways where the speed limit is higher than 45 miles per hour.

Drivers who disobey the 'Move Over' law could be cited for careless driving, which is a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense punishable by a fine and/or up to 90 days in jail.

Comments / 2

just say it
5d ago

put cameras on emergency vehicles then fine that vehicle 1000 dollars each time. I see this happen at intersections people just keep turning in front of them. pisses me off and I will tell em

Reply
3
OutThere Colorado

Cause of death, identification released in river death in Colorado

A man found deceased in Colorado's Blue River on Friday, October 29 has been identified as 34-year-old Brett McCarney of Breckenridge. Police initially responded to the discovery of McCarney's body at about 1:16 PM, along with members of the local fire protection district. The body was found in Breckenridge's Warrior's Mark neighborhood, which is located southwest of the intersection of Boreas Pass Road and Highway 9, in the southern corner of the town.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Police believe parts of 81-year-old dumped around Denver

The Lakewood Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a missing 81-year-old man after reports that parts of his body may have dumped around Denver on Halloween afternoon. Police said Gail Wilson was last seen on 9:30 a.m., however, his 1997 red Ford F150 was driven to downtown Denver around 3:30 p.m. by unknown suspects. The truck was spotted on surveillance footage carrying a rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags. Police said the contents are believed to have been carrying Wilson's body as they were dumped and later found in several areas around Colfax Avenue, Broadway, 6th Avenue and York Street between 3 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Authorities are asking anyone who lives or works near the drop areas or may have witnessed the items being dumped are urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department's tip line at 303-763-6800 and reference case LK21040621.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

