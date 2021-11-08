CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global stocks at new highs, crude rises on global growth outlook

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World shares hit new highs on Monday as investors welcomed the passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, while crude oil gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time...

NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.29% to $336.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.07 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
abc27 News

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but still head for weekly losses

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, but remain on track for weekly losses. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% as of 1:18 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136 points, or 0.4%, to 36,052.and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers. Chipmaker Micron Technology rose […]
STOCKS
