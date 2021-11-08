CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers’ Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, will miss several games

 5 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning, a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid will miss Monday’s game against New York Knicks, and he will sit for at least 10 days, per the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That would mean that Embiid would...

thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Sidelined with COVID-19

The already hobbled Philadelphia 76ers have lost their best player. Philly big man Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 and now will be sidelined for several games. Per the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Embiid will have to sit for 10 games, which could have him miss the next five games. Tobias Harris, Matissee Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were already sidelined for the team with COVID-19.
NBA
FOX59

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Justin Holiday is a nice luxury to have in the second unit. Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. “Justin is a very good player as a started in […]
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
NBA

