Father of KISS’ Paul Stanley dies at 101

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISS‘ Paul Stanley is mourning the death of his father, William Eisen, who has passed away at 101 years old. “My dad William Eisen has left this earth after 101 years & 7 months,” Stanley tweeted Sunday alongside a photo of...

