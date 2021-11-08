CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies' Zack Wheeler named finalist for Cy Young Award; does he have resume to win it?

By Jay Sorgi
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8yOD_0cqcDB1D00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The pitching ace who helped keep the Philadelphia Phillies ' playoff hopes alive into the 2021 season's final week has been named a finalist for the ultimate prize at his position in the National League.

Major League Baseball announced that Zack Wheeler is one of three finalists for the NL Cy Young Award, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer, who has won three Cy Young Awards already in his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes.

Wheeler went 14-10 with a 2.78 ERA (5th in MLB) with 247 strikeouts in 213.1 innings during 32 games started.

Wheeler led all MLB pitchers in WAR (wins above replacement) with 7.6, ahead of Scherzer (6.0, fourth) and Burnes (5.6, ninth). He tied for the MLB lead in complete games (three) and shutouts (two). He also threw more innings than any pitcher, with Burnes and Scherzer not even in the top 10.

Burnes, who went 11-5 in 28 starts, led MLB in ERA with 2.43, and Scherzer was right behind in second with a 2.46 ERA. The Milwaukee starter also led MLB in strikeouts per nine innings (12.6), the ratio of strikeouts per walk (6.9), and the fewest home runs allowed per nine innings (0.4).

Scherzer, who pitched with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Dodgers in July, gave up the fewest walks and hits per inning (0.86) and fewest hits per nine innings (6.0). He ended up 15-4 for the year.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Phillies begin offseason roster shakeup with buyouts of McCutchen and Herrera

The Phillies have begun the process of tightening their roster in preparation for what figures to be a busy winter as they look to put together a team that can break a 10-year postseason drought in 2022. The team on Wednesday declined 2022 options on the contracts of outfielders Andrew...
MLB
The Good Phight

Aaron Nola should be the Phillies’ shortstop sooner or later

This morning, the Philadelphia Inquirer put out an article saying that the Phillies should consider moving Gold Glove catcher J.T. Realmuto to the outfield. It’s a pretty genius idea when you think about it. The Phillies are in need of guy to play left field. J.T. Realmuto is a guy.
MLB
FanSided

3 Free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should be afraid to acquire

After their first winning season since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make moves this offseason. They absolutely should; every year that they don’t go all in is a year wasted on Bryce Harper‘s mega-contract. But when the Phillies decide to go shopping, they should not throw caution to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Corbin Burnes
The Good Phight

Dissecting the latest Phillies rumors

The general manager’s meetings are always a high time for rumors to come out about who each team is pursuing. The Phillies are no strangers to these types of whispers as they possess one of the larger payrolls in the game, they have a president with a history of diving into the free agency market and playoff drought that is stretching ever longer. With that, there have been some rumors floating around about who the team might be interested in. Let’s dissect what we’re seeing.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Among National League Cy Young Award Finalists

After whiffing in every position for a Gold Glove, the Dodgers are represented by Max Scherzer in this season’s Cy Young race. Major League Baseball released the top 3 finalists for the award which is given to the best pitcher in each league. Scherzer along with Corbin Burnes (Brewers) and Zack Wheeler (Phillies) represent the National League, while Gerrit Cole (Yankees), Robbie Ray (Blue Jays), and Lance Lynn (White Sox) are finalists for the American League.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cy Young Award#Kyw Newsradio#The National League#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Milwaukee Brewers#Era#Dodgers
philliesnation.com

Mock Offseason 1.0: Phillies address most needs, but still need to go over luxury tax threshold

In his end-of-year press conference, Dave Dombrowski laid out the Phillies’ most important needs: a middle-of-the-order bat, a leadoff hitter and a closer. They have to be better in the bullpen and on defense. All of those issues are addressed in the following mock offseason while staying a million or so under the collective bargaining tax.
MLB
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler finalists for baseball’s biggest awards

The Phillies have a pair of finalists for two of the most prestigious awards in baseball. Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler were both named among the top 3 finishers in the National League Most Valuable Player and Cy Young voting when the Baseball Writers Association of America revealed its finalists on Monday night.
MLB
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Sign Andrew Heaney + Max Scherzer is a Cy Young Finalist

The Dodgers have just one chance at a major award this year and that’s Max Scherzer as Cy Young. They had no other players as a top-3 finalist in any of the major categories. Jeff talks about that and why it’s not a huge snub. Then Vince comes on and talks about the Dodgers signing Andrew Heaney to a one-year deal and Corey Seager declining the qualifying offer.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Brewers News: Corbin Burnes Named a Finalist for 2021 NL Cy Young

Leading up to MLB awards season, there has been plenty of optimism that a certain Brewers pitcher can bring home the team’s first Cy Young award in almost 40 years. Today, that dream got one step closer to becoming reality. A day after fans got some disappointing award news in...
MLB
MLB

Harper (MVP), Wheeler (Cy) BBWAA finalists

PHILADELPHIA -- The last time Phillies fans heard from Bryce Harper, he told reporters on Oct. 3 that he hoped to “talk to you guys in November.”. Specifically, he meant Nov. 18. That is when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the 2021 National League MVP Award winner....
MLB
Bleacher Report

B/R Roundtable Picks MVP, Cy Young, ROY and More MLB Awards for 2021 Season

MLB award week is right around the corner, as the league's best and brightest will be honored and a bow will officially be slapped on the recently concluded 2021 season. Before the hardware is handed out, Bleacher Report MLB writers Joel Reuter and Zachary Rymer sat down to debate their picks for each major award.
MLB
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy