Rosala puts The Weeknd on to sing bachata, they record the song “La fama”

 6 days ago

Rosala put the The Weeknd to sing bachata. “Fame” has reunited these 2 celebrities of music in English with Spanish. They gave this Monday a taste of 37 seconds. “Obtain prepared for some heat” English), like begins this ‘teaser’ shared by them on social networks with on YouTube. This...

