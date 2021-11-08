Rosala puts The Weeknd on to sing bachata, they record the song “La fama”

“Get ready for some heat,” Danny Trejo says as he queues up the music video. “La Fama!” Rosalía and the Weeknd have returned with another collaboration, following their Spanish remix of “Blinding Lights”: Rosalía’s new music video for “La Fama.” Dripping in a glasslike dress, Rosalía dances seductively in front of the Weeknd, inviting him to dance with her onstage, but when he joins her, she stabs him. The audience erupts in applause as the spotlight shines on Rosalía’s blood-soaked knife. The Weeknd bleeds to death at her feet. Murder? No biggie. “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” Rosalía said in a statement translated from Spanish. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.” “La Fama” will feature on Rosalía’s new album, Motomami, anticipated for release in 2022.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO