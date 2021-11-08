CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curcumin as Add-On Therapy for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

By Emily Pond
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from a pilot study published in Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology suggest that low-dose add-on therapy with a novel, hydrophilic, bioenhanced form of curcumin may improve remission rates for ulcerative colitis (UC) in patients receiving the maximum dose of mesalamine. The chronic and remitting nature of UC necessitates the...

