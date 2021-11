The newly passed Infrastructure bill means no new taxes for Iowans, yet will bring better roads and bridges, and new construction jobs for Iowans. However, the three Republican Iowa U.S. representatives voted no. They voted no even though this money will provide needed roads, bridges, water improvements, regional airport renovations, and broadband without raising taxes. Ashley Hinson, the representative for northeast Iowa, did not represent the needs of northeastern Iowans by voting no. Only Cindy Axne, the lone Iowa U.S. Democrat representative voted yes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO