Energy Industry

Natural gas bills expected to increase compared to last winter

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 6 days ago

CenterPoint Energy announced that its Arkansas customers may see an increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those last winter, assuming normal winter weather, due primarily to natural gas market conditions. The utility serves about 400,000 residential and business customers in Arkansas. Based on expected natural gas...

Related
NBC12

HEC bills go up amid rising natural gas costs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you get your electricity through the Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC), you may notice a change on your bill. General Manager Brian O’Dell said the rise in natural gas prices has caused the cost of generating power to go up, and now electric bills are too.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Evening News

Natural gas crunch: Consumers urged to expect higher heating bills wholesale prices soar

INGALLS — A harsh winter seems overdue to many Indiana residents, and Greg Barnett has already started planning for the worst. “We’ve dropped cable and things like that,” said Barnett, a resident of Ingalls who works as a mobile mechanic. “We stream everything or use the antenna. I can cut some streaming services if I have to, and I’m hoping I’ve figured enough that I’ll be OK. But I don’t know what to expect until I see that first bill.”
INGALLS, IN
wnns.com

Ameren: Expect Higher Heating Bills This Winter

This weekend’s chilly weather may just be a taste of things to come… including an expected sharp increase in home heating bills. Ameren is warning that utility bills could go substantially higher this winter because of price spikes for natural gas. The utility says demand for heating fuel is growing, but production capacity hasn’t fully rebounded after last year’s pandemic slowdown.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MinnPost

Minnesota homeowners expected to see large increase in winter heating costs

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “Along with chillier weather, Minnesota homeowners should brace for a sharp increase in heating costs expected to hit pocketbooks this winter. Last month, the federal Energy Information Administration predicted that U.S. households will spend 30 to 50 percent more money to heat their homes this winter, depending on the type of fuel and the severity of the winter weather. ‘We are starting to see unusually high prices for heat,’ said Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, which advocates for utility consumers. ‘Whether you’re using natural gas or propane or fuel oil, prices are up across the board, and roughly as high as they’ve been at any point over the last seven years.’”
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
wlds.com

Ameren Warns Customers For Higher Natural Gas Prices Over the Winter

Ameren-Illinois says people may have a tough time paying their utility bill this winter due to the rising prices on natural gas. Ameren’s Tucker Kennedy says its a matter of simple supply-and-demand economics. Kennedy says the price per therm of natural gas has risen by 75% over the last year reaching a 13-year high on the global market. Kennedy says the problem boils down to two items: “The economy is obviously heating up. It’s coming back. Production is up, but we had this phenomena where, during Covid, natural gas production was down because there wasn’t demand. We are starting to see pent up demand and tightening supply. All of that has sort of conspired to result in a global increase in the cost of natural gas itself – that commodity. Here in Illinois we have reached a 13-year high, and natural gas makes up a pretty significant portion of our customers’ energy bills. We have two sides to the bill – the supply and delivery. The supply is the cost that we pass on directly one-to-one, dollar-for-dollar with no mark up, and then we charge for delivery. That cost of the gas itself, because that’s going to be significantly higher, we are just conferring to our customers that there is likely going to be some higher winter heating bills this year.”
TRAFFIC
cbslocal.com

Get Ready To See Your Natural Gas Bill Take A Big Jump This Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy Colorado wants residents to be aware of a jump in their natural gas and electricity bill. Supply and demand issues are to blame. Xcel Energy says the average natural gas bill will go up by $28 a month compared to last winter, while homeowners can expect to see a $1.50 increase in electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LJWORLD

Proposed deal would increase most Lawrence natural gas bills by about $12 per month to pay for arctic blast of 2021

Most Lawrence residents soon will know how much last February’s winter storm is going to add to their natural gas bills: about $140 a year for the next five years. Black Hills Energy, the largest natural gas utility in Lawrence, announced Wednesday morning that it had reached a tentative settlement agreement with state regulators on how to charge its customers for extremely high natural gas prices the utility faced during the arctic blast that hit the state in early 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS
wcmu.org

Propane usage expected to increase by nearly 10%, says winter energy report

The Michigan Public Service Commission has released its yearly winter energy report, and officials said it’s a “mixed outlook.”. According to the report, propane demand is expected to rise by 9.9% this winter, in part due to people working remotely. Propane prices were up by as much as 80-cents per gallon in early October. Natural gas use for home heating is expected to rise just slightly, unless the winter is colder than usual.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

EIA: weather uncertainty to contribute to volatile natural gas prices this winter

Natural gas prices are expected to be volatile this winter as the heating season begins amid lower natural gas storage levels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA released Tuesday (Nov. 9) the November Short-Term Energy Outlook that shows U.S. natural gas storage levels rose to within...
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

Due To Spike In Natural Gas Prices, Consumers Expected To Pay Around $40 More A Month On Heating Bills

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  While many Minnesotans spent the warm weekend outdoors and preparing to winterize their homes, cold weather is coming our way. “We are seeing a nationwide spike in natural gas prices, we are at a 10-year high right now,” said Alison Trouy of Minnesota Energy Resources. Right now is when we are seeing a turn toward winter weather. The month of October was the sixth warmest in history for the state of Minnesota, and after a weekend in the 60s, next weekend those highs will go down at least 30 degrees — all while your heating bill goes up. “We are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wlen.com

Citizens Gas Announces Increase in Natural Gas Supply Charge

Adrian, MI – Citizens Gas announced that it has increased its natural gas supply charge,. The change increased the supply charge to $0.587 per hundred cubic feet from $0.479. The rate change will result in an increase of $101 to the average residential customer’s natural gas bill over a 12-month...
ADRIAN, MI
FOXBusiness

Natural-gas exports lift prices for U.S. utilities ahead of winter

American utilities are facing the highest natural-gas prices in years as they build stockpiles for winter. The reason: Exporters are sending more gas than ever to countries starved for the fuel. Pipelines to Mexico and Canada and tankers traveling to Europe and Asia have moved record amounts of U.S. gas...
TRAFFIC
foxla.com

Storage capacity increase approved for Aliso Canyon natural gas facility

The storage facility -- site of 2015-16 leak that grew to the worst of its kind in U.S. history -- has been operating since 2018 at about 50% of capacity. The commission voted Thursday to increase the facility's allowable storage to roughly 41 billion cubic feet, or Bcf, roughly 60% of the current 68.6 Bcf capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Lebanon Reporter

Heating your home with gas this winter? Expect to pay more

If forecasts hold correct, American households that primarily use natural gas for heating will pay about 30% more than last year. Homeowners will spend an average of $746 on heating this winter, which is $172 more than last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, in its Oct. 25 winter fuels outlook. The agency considers October to March as winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

