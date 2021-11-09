CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Veterans Court celebrates graduation

By Katie Smolen ksmolen@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUMua_0cqc5Bh400

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A rewarding ride. That’s how Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany described the Veterans Court program Monday during its 15th graduation ceremony.

Regis Mack and Nicholas Wills are now among more than 200 individuals that have graduated from the program, which helps veterans who have entered the criminal justice system get connected to the proper resources and attempts to prevent recidivism.

Creany said that when the county’s program started about eight years ago, it was unknown if there would be enough participants to justify the commitment that would need to be made by all of the individuals involved.

“It has been a rewarding ride since, because the number of individuals who I believe have benefited from the program have shown us a lot,” he said.

U.S. Air Force veteran Col. Karen Esaias has served as a mentor in the program since its inception and was the ceremony’s speaker.

“I learned that recovery isn’t always a straight line, but it is the key to the future. I’ve seen how much time and effort are required and the importance of keeping your goals in sight along the way,” she said of her time with the program.

Esaias addressed the graduates, noting that it took dedication to get to graduation day.

“My 93-year-old mother says getting old is not for sissies. I would paraphrase that and say entering Veterans Court is not for sissies either,” she said.

“It takes dedication. You make tough choices and you need willpower to stay the course and to follow the judges guidelines and make it here today for your graduation.”

Wills thanked all of those involved for their “support and guidance throughout this endeavor.”

Mack thanked those involved in the program for getting him to graduation day.

“It takes a lot of dedication and a lot of willpower and a very good amount of patience,” he said. “Whenever I first started, I was in a very bad place, almost in a sea too big to get out of, but now, I’m on a level playing field and it’s just smooth sailing.”

Mack’s mentor, Marty Kuhar, said he was fortunate to have Mack as a mentee.

“Needless to say, I think he’s a good poster child of what Veterans Court can and can’t do. He has done everything we’ve asked him, so needless to say, I’m lucky,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Ebensburg, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
Fox News

FBI aware of and investigating fake FBI emails sent to thousands

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is aware of reports that unauthorized emails from a legitimate FBI address were sent to thousands of organizations. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account," the FBI said in a statement Saturday. "This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Day#Veterans Court#U S Air Force
The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
4K+
Followers
366
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy