Veterans Court celebrates graduation

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A rewarding ride. That’s how Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany described the Veterans Court program Monday during its 15th graduation ceremony.

Regis Mack and Nicholas Wills are now among more than 200 individuals that have graduated from the program, which helps veterans who have entered the criminal justice system get connected to the proper resources and attempts to prevent recidivism.

Creany said that when the county’s program started about eight years ago, it was unknown if there would be enough participants to justify the commitment that would need to be made by all of the individuals involved.

“It has been a rewarding ride since, because the number of individuals who I believe have benefited from the program have shown us a lot,” he said.

U.S. Air Force veteran Col. Karen Esaias has served as a mentor in the program since its inception and was the ceremony’s speaker.

“I learned that recovery isn’t always a straight line, but it is the key to the future. I’ve seen how much time and effort are required and the importance of keeping your goals in sight along the way,” she said of her time with the program.

Esaias addressed the graduates, noting that it took dedication to get to graduation day.

“My 93-year-old mother says getting old is not for sissies. I would paraphrase that and say entering Veterans Court is not for sissies either,” she said.

“It takes dedication. You make tough choices and you need willpower to stay the course and to follow the judges guidelines and make it here today for your graduation.”

Wills thanked all of those involved for their “support and guidance throughout this endeavor.”

Mack thanked those involved in the program for getting him to graduation day.

“It takes a lot of dedication and a lot of willpower and a very good amount of patience,” he said. “Whenever I first started, I was in a very bad place, almost in a sea too big to get out of, but now, I’m on a level playing field and it’s just smooth sailing.”

Mack’s mentor, Marty Kuhar, said he was fortunate to have Mack as a mentee.

“Needless to say, I think he’s a good poster child of what Veterans Court can and can’t do. He has done everything we’ve asked him, so needless to say, I’m lucky,” he said.