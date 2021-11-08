Bowes: Vietnam's long shadow

There is distinction in a job well done. The 737th Transportation Company is distinctive for several reasons and one of them is the work they did in Vietnam. The unit, part of the 80th Transportation Group and assigned to the Yakima Firing Center, (now known as the Yakima Training Center) was made up of many locals. Less than 5 percent of active-duty personnel in the Vietnam War were U.S. Army Reservists and the entire 737th was among them. Quite a few still call this area home and most of them gather regularly for reunions to catch up with friends and “listen to good war stories and lies,” according to Verne Bakker, the group’s unofficial organizer. More than 50 years later though, the vets admit that not all their war stories are “good.”

