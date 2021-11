This weekend will see the end of the 2021 Texas high school football regular season. In a lot of years, that would mean a decent chunk of Texas Longhorn commits were mere days away from turning in their equipment because their teams had been eliminated from playoff contention. In 2021, however, the current crop of UT commits has only one player whose team has been eliminated from postseason contention, and only one other commit whose team needs a win tonight to make the playoffs. The teams for every other commit have either punched their ticket to the postseason or seem certain to do so in the next week.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO