Booker T. Washington approached the final week of the football season with a belief that it would be in the playoffs. By Friday, the LHSAA determined that the school would need for forfeit the first seven games from the season. That wiped away the 6-1 start to the season that would have put the Lions in position for a possible home game in the Class 3A bracket.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO