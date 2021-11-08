CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Don’t Forget, Marko Simonovic is Hard at Work in the G-League

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ayo Dosunmu contributes faster than anyone expected, the Chicago Bulls’ other first-year talent is trying to find his footing. Drafted in 2020 and officially signed this offseason, Marko Simonovic has yet to take the floor for the new-look Chicago Bulls. In fact, Simonovic was only with the team for the...

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
ESPN

Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry put on quite a show for his old college coach from Davidson. The reigning NBA scoring champion piled up 40 points with nine 3-pointers, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
NBA
Ayo Dosunmu
Tampering Investigation Update, DeRozan Stays Calm, Already Missing Vucevic, and Other Bulls Bullets

It was really kind of Adrian Wojnarowski to drop this nugget right before the Bulls got their butts kicked on national television. • The tampering investigation on the Lonzo Ball signing opened in August, and it appears an announcement on the league’s finding should come within the next few days. I’ve got to be honest, I have no clue what to expect. I’m not sure whether or not if the time it took to gather the information is a good thing or a bad thing for the Bulls, but my gut tells me Commissioner Adam Silver will look to make an example out of both Chicago and Miami. What exactly does that mean? Well, I hope some massive fines and maybe the loss of second-round draft compensation. The worst-case scenario is the loss of a first-round draft pick, especially when we consider how few the Bulls already have. Ugh.
NBA
Nikola Vucevic Reportedly Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Multiple Games

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered NBA COVID-19 Protocols. That means he will not be able to travel with the team for their upcoming five-game road trip and will miss multiple games. Not only is this horrible news for Vucevic, who finally...
NBA
Filling a Vucevic-Sized Hole, the Warriors Are Dang Good, LaVine Loves Draymond, and Other Bulls Bullets

I guess the basketball gods saw that Chicago was having too much fun. In all seriousness, I wish Nikola Vucevic a speedy recovery. The good news is the team is said to be 100 percent vaccinated, so the big man has at least put himself in the healthiest position he can be. I hope he can remain asymptomatic and rejoin the boys with little to no setbacks.
NBA
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA

