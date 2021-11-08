Top Trump campaign associates subpoenaed by January 6 committee

The Federal Election Commission has called off its probe into Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and other Republican-run groups. The investigation resulted from multiple complaints, including one from campaign watchdog Common Cause, that alleged campaign-law violations. Records the FEC recently made public, which have...
A federal grand jury indicted former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress. Bannon faces two criminal counts for refusing to provide documents and testimony to the House lawmakers probing the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. Bannon is expected to turn himself into law enforcement Monday and appear...
Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) said on Friday that if Republicans take the House, they would want to make top Biden White House officials testify. On Friday Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 select committee. The announcement from the Justice Department noted that Bannon has been a private citizen for the past four years.
A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
ABC News reporter Sarah Kolinovsky asked Vice President Kamala Harris about inflation in dramatic terms, wondering aloud “Will this be the most expensive Christmas in history?”. On Friday, Harris held a press conference to punctuate her trip to France, and took questions from American and French reporters on a range...
Kinzinger hopes that Bannon's indictment for contempt of Congress will send "a chilling message." "You may think nothing wrong was done, but you're not going to be able to avoid it," Kinzinger said of the January 6 investigation. The congressman said that Bannon is "a piece of a very broad...
Former Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says Rep. Adam Schiff appeared surprised that she confronted him about his promotion of British ex-spy Christopher Steele's now-discredited dossier.
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress, a warning to anyone who dares to defy the January 6th Committee. Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff-Swan, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver share what to expect when Bannon appears in court. Nov. 14, 2021.
A former Marine from Montana who told a reporter that rioters were "going to take" the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 60 days in jail Friday after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Boyd Camper, who had initially been charged with four misdemeanors, pleaded guilty to one...
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) appeared on MSNBC shortly after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena. Also happening on Friday was the arrival of the deadline for former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows to comply with the congressional subpoena he received.
The 2021 election is over, which means it’s time to talk about 2024. Okay, well, at least a little bit. The 2021 election reinforced the difficult path that lies ahead for Democrats in their efforts to keep unified control of Washington, particularly with President Biden’s numbers having declined. And the jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination began long ago.
A grand jury indicted Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. The news broke as Bannon was hosting his daily "War Room" show. Video of Bannon showed an MSNBC headline on a TV behind him, which he seemed not to notice. Steve Bannon, the former White...
They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
