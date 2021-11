News broke on Wednesday that the Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for covid-19. This sets the stage for Jordan Love to make his first NFL start, and it happens to come against Patrick Mahomes. After one of his finest coaching performances of his young career last week, Matt LaFleur will have an even taller task with only 4 days to prepare for a game without the reigning MVP.

