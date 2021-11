The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers without suffering many injuries. There are always things that can pop up during the week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid only had one injury to report on following the conclusion of the game. That injury was to second-year right tackle Lucas Niang, who exited the game early on. He was deemed questionable to return with a rib injury and he never returned to the game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO