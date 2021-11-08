After exhibition scare, Ole Miss hoops opens regular season

Jarkel Joiner, shown against South Carolina last season, had a big night in Friday's exhibition, but three Ole Miss D-I transfers combined for 14 points. AP

OXFORD – Last Friday night’s exhibition against Trevecca was certainly an adventure for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team. But with that out of the way, the regular season looms large Tuesday night.

And if the Rebels want to start off their regular season on a positive note, the 3-point defense the team focused on in the offseason has to be better.

The Rebels open the regular season against New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. at the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss trailed by 10 against Trevecca in the second half last Friday but rallied to an 83-76 win on the shoulders of senior guard Jarkel Joiner, who scored a game-high 26 points.

Trevecca shot a scorching 50% from the field in the game, including 13 of 28 from behind the 3-point line. Ole Miss was one of the better defensive teams in college basketball last season, giving up just 63.6 points per game (29th nationally) but was at somewhat of a loss for what to do against a Trevecca squad that seemingly made everything it shot. Included in the Trojans’ hot shooting was a 3-pointer from right in front of the half-court logo.

Ole Miss ranked 94th nationally in opposing 3-point field goal percentage last season at just under 42%.

The Rebels, meanwhile, made just 27 of 69 shots from the field and were forced to rally late to take down the Division II foe. Junior guard Austin Crowley joined Joiner in double-digit scoring with 16 points.

Defending the 3-point line was a point of emphasis in the offseason but was inconsistent against the Trojans, though head coach Kermit Davis noted the defense got better when the team switched to a 1-3-1 defense.

“It’s been our total emphasis, because last year, we were a really good defensive team but were not very good at defending the three,” Davis said. “It was short close-outs, we gave up corner threes, strongside corner threes that you never give up. Did they make seven or eight? Sure. I mean, gosh almighty, you just kind of shake your head. They did it. But sometimes, that’s how upsets can happen.”

New Orleans, which plays in the Southland Conference, went 10-15 last season and has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2017. The Privateers lost their exhibition matchup to Loyola New Orleans 80-72.