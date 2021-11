Ageism is never appropriate — even for RVs! Did you know that some commercial parks are now enforcing a 10 years old rule? If your RV is more than 10 years old, you may be denied a spot in some RV parks. I’ve never heard of this in any government parks (local, state, national, Corps of Engineers, Forest Service), so those campgrounds are always an option for older RVs. But some “resort” parks, and even moderately priced parks, are getting pretty picky about who they let in. Let’s explore this topic so you are prepared.

