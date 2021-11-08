CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Justice gave Covid help to hospitals and nursing homes, but EMS left out

By Quenton King Mountain State Spotlight
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to predict where a worker will end up during a 24-hour shift working at the Boone County Ambulance Authority. A car wreck in the middle of the night on the outskirts of the rural county. An unresponsive person experiencing an overdose who needs a dose of naloxone to recover....

www.register-herald.com

DHHR reports there are currently 6,484 active Covid-19 cases statewide

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 11, 2021, there are currently 6,484 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 18 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,610 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Monongalia County, a 33-year old male from Marion County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
92 patients positive for COVID-19 at local hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The update comes Thursday, Nov. 11, from the City of Rockford. Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital – are currently providing in-patient care for 92 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive- a 50% increase from last week.
ROCKFORD, IL
Maplewood Nursing Home reports additional COVID-19 cases

WESTMORELAND — The COVID-19 outbreak at Maplewood Nursing Home has grown to at least six cases among residents and two in staff members, according to county and state officials. Early last week, Maplewood — which has 100 residents and 230 staff — paused visits after three residents tested positive for...
WESTMORELAND, NH
Nurses offer at-home COVID-19 treatments and services

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local nurses have started a business to help provide COVID-19 resources to people’s homes. Shanda Brown, CEO of Huddlenurse and nurse, said she noticed there was a need for COVID-19 resources after working a long year in COVID units around the country. “We want to make vaccines...
LUBBOCK, TX
Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease. That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30. Nursing home officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
COVID-19 Outbreak at Local Assisted Living Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Residents of The Retreat at Harbor Cove Assisted Living Facility reached out to KREX 5 News with concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the facility. The source stated that 30 residents allegedly have COVID-19 and that the virus has spread to residents of two other residences at the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
COVID-19 isn’t to blame for full emergency rooms, health officials say

Emergency rooms are filling up at local hospitals but health officials say it’s not because of COVID-19. “We’re definitely seeing a sharp increase in volume, especially compared to 2020,” said Michael Kuhn, Director of Nursing at Community Hospital East. Health systems across central Indiana are experiencing a high number of emergency room visits but Kuhn […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An emergency rule published Friday allows facilities to close for up to two years without the hassle of having to reapply for a license when they reopen. It covers facilities affected by a mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration that all health care workers be vaccinated. Missouri’s nursing homes have some of the lowest percentages of vaccinated workers nationally. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued to try to block the federal vaccine mandate.
MISSOURI STATE
COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care. State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy says, if the rate of adults getting COVID-19 booster shots doesn’t improve, Colorado will have more than 2,200 people hospitalized with COVID by the first of the year. That would be the most the state has had during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) Dr. Anuj Mehta developed a draft plan that no one wants to see implemented. It would prioritize who gets treated at the hospital and who gets sent home. While it is still preliminary, the initial draft...
COLORADO STATE
More than 6,000 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 13

While the state’s COVID Alert app’s dashboard shows over 21,000 new cases, the county breakdown shows only a total of 6,249 news cases. The department of health was not available to clarify the discrepancy HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget

Demand for hospital beds across the region has been up in recent months amid the surge of the delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 and worsening chronic illnesses due to delays in seeking care earlier in the pandemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont regulators OK revised Springfield Hospital budget.
VERMONT STATE
Shooting Friday Night in Magee

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On 11/12/2021 at approximately 8:13pm Friday night Magee Police Officers responded to the Magee Police Department in reference to someone that had been shot nearby. The victim, identified as Charles Ryan Gauthier, was a rear passenger in a vehicle and had been shot at the intersection of 1st Street NW and 5th Avenue NW.
MAGEE, MS

