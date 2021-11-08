Justice gave Covid help to hospitals and nursing homes, but EMS left out

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 11, 2021, there are currently 6,484 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 18 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,610 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old female from Monongalia County, a 33-year old male from Marion County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Roane County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO