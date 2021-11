Chick-fil-A is back with another holiday season short film. In this year’s film, Sam, the main character in the 2020 and 2019 holiday films, returns for a new adventure in the whimsical, newly-revealed town of Evergreen Hills, this time with her friend, CeCe. A Christmas decorating mishap leads the two girls to The Whoopsery, a bakery where every kitchen mix-up is transformed into an extraordinary treat. It’s in The Whoopsery that the girls learn sometimes the unexpected can be the start of something wonderful. The two-minute film launches digitally on Nov. 9 on EvergreenHills.com, debuts on-air Thanksgiving Day on NBC and will continue to run on television and in movie theaters through Christmas Eve.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO