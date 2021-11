Hawaii vs. San Diego State: Preview, TV Schedule, Odds, Prediction. The Warriors host the 24th ranked San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) this Saturday night in Manoa. The Aztecs are coming off their first loss of the season to Fresno State last week and are looking to get back on track and solidify their top 25 ranking with a road victory. The Warriors are coming off of a 20 point loss to Utah State that could have been worse if not for some late game scores. This will be the first game where full capacity will be allowed in TC Ching Stadium and the Warriors are hoping for a sell out.

