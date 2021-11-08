CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”....

