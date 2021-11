Shark Tank celebrity, investor and Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary revealed that cryptocurrencies comprise 10% of his entire investment portfolio. What Happened: O'Leary said during a live recording with Reddit's r/CryptoCurrency Talk on Thursday that he has never been a true crypto skeptic, but was forced by his compliance department to avoid digital assets. After he started investing in cryptocurrencies, he reached a 3% allocation of his portfolio at the beginning of the year, with a target of 7% by the end of the year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO