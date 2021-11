In a wild, back-and-forth game that saw both teams blow leads, the Ravens ended up on top and beat the Vikings 34-31 in overtime. The game-winning field goal came from Justin Tucker in the final moments of overtime after both offenses opened overtime with drives that couldn’t go anywhere. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr appeared to make the play of the game when he tipped a Lamar Jackson pass to himself and made a leaping interception in overtime, but the Vikings’ offense couldn’t do anything with it.

