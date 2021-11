HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team blanked Washburn, 2-0, on Sunday (Oct. 31) for Senior Day. The Tigers netted a goal in each half while holding the Ichabod attack to secure their seventh shutout victory of the season and eighth shutout overall. The Tigers improved to 8-7-3 overall and 5-6 in the MIAA, while the Ichabods fell to 9-6-2 overall and 5-5-1 in conference play. The Tigers wrapped up the regular season by winning four of the last five matches.

