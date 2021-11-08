CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech hires Baylor associate coach Joey McGuire as head

He is a solid fixture in...

The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Oklahoma losing to Baylor

The Oklahoma Sooners fell flat on their faces against the Baylor Bears. Who is most responsible for the humbling road loss?. As the Oklahoma Sooners stumbled on the road against the Baylor Bears in the form of a 27-14 loss, several members of Oklahoma’s team fell short more than others. The entirety of Oklahoma underperformed Saturday afternoon, and it’s clear that the who team should share some blame, but some deserve a little more criticism than others.
FanSided

Lincoln Riley benches Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler after Oklahoma fans chant ‘We want Spencer’ vs. Baylor

Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
247Sports

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal violated 'code of sportsmanship'

The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
