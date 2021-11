Robin Lehner made 36 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights (6-5-0) came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens (3-10-0), 5-2, on Saturday night at Bell Centre. Montreal used goals from Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli to take a 2-0 lead in the first period. A quarter of the way through the second, Alex Pietrangelo buried the team's first power-play goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Midway through the frame, Jonathan Marchessault buried a rebound to knot the score at 2-2. Dylan Coghlan potted his first of the season on the power play less than two minutes later to give Vegas its first lead of the night. Chandler Stephenson and Brayden McNabb scored empty-net goals in the final three minutes of the game to seal the 5-2 win for the Golden Knights.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO