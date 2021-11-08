DO | The Myth of Productivity

Picture this: you’re up at some ungodly hour of the night, staring at your untouched lecture recordings or scanning your non-existent essay for typos. Somehow your backup stock of panic-induced drive has yet to kick in. You fully recognize your own incompetence, yet lack the willpower to remedy it. You wonder...
There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets?
A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues.
That's quite promising for future settlers on...
Cynicism is the belief that most people are selfish and cannot be trusted. People widely believe that cynicism is a sign of intelligence and cognitive ability, but this belief is usually wrong. Research has shown that cynicism is more likely to be negatively associated with intelligence. Are intelligent people more...
HBO’s docuseries “The Way Down” documents church leader Gwen Shamblin and her followers whose message was centered about God wanting people to lose weight. What happens when your weight loss is tied to your faith? Nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis joins The Doctors to share that we know most diets fail but people are desperate for a reason or an answer.
Gautham Viswanathan is Co-Founder and Head of Product at Workato. Today, everyone is competing to define low-code or no-code. The phrase is popular, but it's also vague; Formstack research shows that 82% of people don't actually know what it is. The vagueness props up myths about the trend that need to be addressed.
Being a horse owner in the UK means dealing with rain and wet horses on a regular basis! The wet weather we experience in winter, turns many fields into a quagmire, especially near gateways and fences. Horses often spend long periods of time turned out up to their fetlocks in mud. It is at this time of year that we usually see a large number of cases of mud fever.
Do you know what’s going on inside your teeth? I had never even contemplated the matter until April, when one of my molars began its revolt and my teeth became the only things I was capable of contemplating. As anyone who’s been in this position knows, the quaint discomfort that the word toothache implies doesn’t capture the incredible misery that a toothache can produce; sometimes, the pain was so bad that I found it difficult to use my laptop.
Nancy Sherman is University Professor and a professor of philosophy at Georgetown University. She is the author of “Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons for Modern Resilience.”. Stoicism is an ancient Greek and Roman philosophical tradition that continues to reverberate in contemporary culture. When Prince Philip died, for example, the Spectator wrote that “he epitomised a very British stoicism.” Admirers of the famous British stiff upper lip may not have classical figures such as Zeno, Seneca, Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius in mind, but their ideas have taken on a more explicit importance on the Internet. As I argue in my new book, “Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons for Modern Resilience,” these thinkers have a great deal to offer us. But first we must dispel some persistent myths about their arguments.
For years, showering a newlywed couple with rice was considered a necessary element to the post-ceremony festivities. The practice of showering the bride and groom with rice dates all the way back to Roman times, when the practice was thought to rain abundance and fertility onto the bride and groom (via Our Everyday Life).
In the course of planning for retirement, you may come across misinformation that leads you to make poor decisions. There are a lot of dangerous myths circulating about retirement, but these four in particular could really set you up for disaster during your seniors years. 1. You can get by...
Every year I get a slew of questions from people about all sorts of things in the gardening world. Some of them come from the numerous myths that run the gamut of gardening enthusiasts to hearsay through the grapevine, to just general curiosity about day-to-day life in the garden. Some are very basic and some are a little more involved. There are even those that I have to research myself as I have never encountered the subject matter or have never been faced with the dilemma in the garden myself. Since many of these questions are common among people, this week I thought I would share some of the most common along with some answers for those who may have the same questions.
Here at Cornell, facts and figures flutter around my brain like butterflies. They whiz in through my ears, flit around in my head for a bit, then flicker away without a trace. I can never seem to retain lessons taught from lecture slides and textbooks. There’s a point in every class when my professors’ voices drone into lines of static and my fingers start to itch for Twitter. Sitting on the floor of my brain is a mountain of academic-sounding slop and forgotten course concepts.
I woke up with a sore throat this morning — faced with the decision of either weathering through my two lectures or letting $400 worth of tuition go to waste. Prior to the pandemic, this was an accepted notion — and justifiably so. There wasn’t the online infrastructure that was built in the past year and a half, so no reliable alternative existed. Now, it is outrageous that classes are not guaranteed to have an online alternative, especially for students who may be quarantining after a COVID infection or exposure. After all, we are still very much in a public health crisis — on Nov. 5, there were 91,782 new COVID cases and 2,315 deaths recorded due to coronavirus in the United States.
If you’re currently a resident of Los Angeles, you’re already well aware of the many advantages of living here, and one of them is the incredible access to options for fitness and healthy living. Healthy living is possible at any age, but it’s a lot easier if you know some of the common myths associated with health and aging.
I love to read books. I enjoy reading books, magazines, newspapers and reading online. Nowadays, I am following some writers on medium and enjoying reading their content. As the area of the internet makes progress, it brings many new ways to explore. Internet provides a variety of reading content with just one click away. These days medium is my library. From which I pick my favorite niche, writer, and publication to read. However, this is not the only thing. I have an enormous collection of books in hard form as well. Reading is the most joyful, pleasing, and productive habit. Reading books doesn’t only make my time productive yet it also nourishes my mind with a healthy amount of knowledge that plays a role in making me think more wisely.
Last Saturday night, I had dinner and watched SNL skits in bed until it was time to go to sleep. Around midnight, my roommate Trevor came in drunk and stumbled to the bathroom. As I watched him, I contemplated what I was doing. I was glad that I was comfortably sober in bed and not hunched over the toilet like my good pal in the bathroom, but I didn’t even really like SNL skits. So why had I just spent two hours engrossed in them?
Every part of the country has its own monsters, legends, and myths. So what are some of the legends, monsters, and myths that keep New Yorkers up at night?. Many of the urban legends from New York have served as the inspiration for novels, movies, TV shows, and even urban legends in other states. This list looks at some of the strangest urban legends and ghost stories from New York state, from the ghostly tales of its original Dutch settlers to the weird science yarns of its modern inhabitants.
It is not entirely irrational to fear needles (or to suffer from trypanophobia for those who prefer the Greek term). Likewise, feeling anxious about injecting a foreign substance into the bloodstream seems quite reasonable.
And it is hardly surprising that people might find these things even more anxiety-inducing because of the duty of care we feel toward loved ones, especially children.
The anti-vax movement, thus, has an understandable relationship with fear and anxiety. In fact, there has been resistance to vaccinations since at least the late 18th century when the British physician Edward Jenner began to promote them as a...
Comments / 0