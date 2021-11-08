MEIDENBAUER | Cornell Chic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lorelei Meidenbauer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornell does a lot to provide students with the skills needed to succeed in the real world. Hard work, perseverance and passion are traits attributed to nearly every student on campus. However, there are a variety of subtle ways that students learn to find themselves. Clothing is one of...

Cornell Daily Sun

NGUYEN | In Which We Grow

Here at Cornell, facts and figures flutter around my brain like butterflies. They whiz in through my ears, flit around in my head for a bit, then flicker away without a trace. I can never seem to retain lessons taught from lecture slides and textbooks. There’s a point in every class when my professors’ voices drone into lines of static and my fingers start to itch for Twitter. Sitting on the floor of my brain is a mountain of academic-sounding slop and forgotten course concepts.
EDUCATION
Cornell Daily Sun

As Cornell Requires University Housing for Sophomores, Students Weigh Options

Starting next fall, students will have to wait until their junior year to experience the highs and lows of off-campus life, from cooking for themselves to walking to campus from Collegetown. While living on campus as a sophomore is an exciting prospect for some, others say they’re worried about the policy shift.
COLLEGES
Cornell Daily Sun

LORENZEN & VALDETARO | A Cornell Conversation: Two Columnists Debate Curriculum Reform (4/4)

Several weeks ago, two opinion columnists got into an argument about curriculum reform at Cornell. They decided to record their disagreement and transcribe it as a discussion column inspired by “The Conversation,” a weekly column between New York Times opinion columnists, Gail Collins and Bret Stephens. Below, Cornell Daily Sun opinion columnists Andrew V. Lorenzen and Giancarlo Valdetaro discuss changes to Cornell’s academic policies. This conversation is divided into four parts to be released each Wednesday. This is the last installment of A Cornell Conversation. It has been edited for length and clarity.
COLLEGES
Cornell University

“Startup Cornell” podcast features Cornell Tech entrepreneur

The fifth episode of a podcast hosted by Entrepreneurship at Cornell, Startup Cornell, features JP Pollak '00, MS '08, PhD '11, co-founder and chief architect at The Commons Project Foundation, a senior researcher-in-residence at Cornell Tech and an assistant professor of clinical epidemiology at Weill Cornell Medical College. The Commons...
COLLEGES
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Evacuates Arts Quad, Other Buildings

This story is developing and will be updated. Cornell issued a campus-wide notice alerting everyone to avoid the Arts Quad and Goldwin Smith Hall at approximately 1:57 p.m. on Sunday. The CornellALERT read to shelter in place “if you are in the area.” Cornell issued a second alert at approximately...
ITHACA, NY
webcenterfairbanks.com

UAF Nanooks Falls Twice in OT at Cornell

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team finished their third weekend in a row on the road. The Nanooks traveled to Ithaca, New York for a two game, weekend series against sixteenth ranked, Cornell. Friday, there was little action through the first twenty minutes of play....
FAIRBANKS, AK
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell downs Alaska in overtime, 1-0

After going more than five years between overtime victories, the Cornell men’s hockey team turned in two within a span of 24 hours to complete a non-league sweep of Alaska this weekend at Lynah Rink. Junior forward Matt Stienburg provided the heroics on Saturday, scoring the winner 80 seconds into the extra session to punctuate a 1-0 victory. Freshman Joe Howe made 20 saves to record a shutout in his first collegiate start.
SPORTS
Cornell Daily Sun

Prospective Cornellians Reflect on Early Decision Application Cycle

Cornell’s admissions office has kicked off a new cycle, with the early decision deadline having passed on Nov. 1. As the admission selection committees have started reviewing applications for fall 2022 and spring transfers for January 2022, this cycle is not considering standardized tests like the ACT and SAT. The...
ITHACA, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brown, Columbia, Cornell are focus of bomb threats

ITHACA, N.Y. — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and prompted police responses on Sunday. The threats were received at Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities. In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

After Five Hours of Waiting, Campus Sighs in Relief After Bomb Threat Lifts

Cornellians were bombarded with a combined 22 alerts — over text, email and phone — throughout Sunday afternoon, urging students to evacuate Central Campus following a bomb threat that authorities found “not credible.”. An hour and a half following the first alert — when Cornellians, shocked and panicked, scrambled home...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Lifts Penalties for Missed COVID Tests Until Saturday

Following a week of CornellALERTS, students received yet another text Wednesday from the University — this time from the COVID Support Center. The message read that students who miss their testing day from now until Saturday, Nov. 13 won’t lose access to campus buildings or Canvas — policies normally in place for a missed surveillance test. This announcement comes after Cornell closed COVID testing sites Tuesday evening due to a shelter-in-place order due to the ongoing pursuit of an armed suspect by local law enforcement.
COLLEGES
GoColumbialions.com

5 Things to Know: Columbia at Cornell

NEW YORK — The Columbia men's soccer team (1-10-4, 0-4-2 Ivy) plays its final game of the season on Saturday, traveling north to Ithaca for an in-state battle against Cornell (11-3-1, 4-2-0 Ivy). Kickoff from Berman Field is set for 4 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on...
COLUMBIA, NJ
Cornell Daily Sun

Student Organization Promotes Early Childhood STEM Education in Ithaca

National STEM Day on Nov. 8 is recognized by U.S. government departments, mainstream news outlets and Cornell students as an occasion that honors the importance of early STEM education in inspiring future scientists. For Kaleigh Remick ’22 and Emma Hammes ’22, officers of Encouraging Young Engineers and Scientists at Cornell,...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

AGGARWAL | To Lose or Not to Lose $400

I woke up with a sore throat this morning — faced with the decision of either weathering through my two lectures or letting $400 worth of tuition go to waste. Prior to the pandemic, this was an accepted notion — and justifiably so. There wasn’t the online infrastructure that was built in the past year and a half, so no reliable alternative existed. Now, it is outrageous that classes are not guaranteed to have an online alternative, especially for students who may be quarantining after a COVID infection or exposure. After all, we are still very much in a public health crisis — on Nov. 5, there were 91,782 new COVID cases and 2,315 deaths recorded due to coronavirus in the United States.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Lifts Shelter in Place After Five Hours

Following more than five hours of shelter-in-place orders for North Campus, Cayuga Heights and other areas within Tompkins County, Cornell has lifted the notice for the Ithaca campus. “Local law enforcement’s search for a man involved in an incident that occurred in downtown Ithaca earlier today has been concluded,” the...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Lights, Camera, Ithaca?

The melody bounced off of the violins and covered the room with a layer of liveliness. Soon, the rest of the orchestra will join in to accompany the motion pictures projected on the grand screen. The room sounded like excitement. The room sounded like the 1900s. Shocking to most, Ithaca...
ITHACA, NY
WGRZ TV

Brown, Columbia, Cornell are focus of weekend bomb threats

ITHACA, N.Y. — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses on Sunday have caused evacuations and prompted police responses. The threats were received at Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities on Sunday. In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus after receiving a call that bombs...
ITHACA, NY

