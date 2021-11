If you thought you saw Michael Ray around town in Birmingham, AL last night (Tuesday, November 2nd), there's a good chance you did! Michael likes to get out and explore the cities he plays whenever possible. He tells us: “Whenever we have a lot of downtime to kill, I love to go and explore the town. I feel like it helps me understand the town more…I want to invest in that town, I want to go to their local shop, I want to be able to stand on stage and really connect with this audience and know that…hey, for the 24 hours I’m…wherever, I’m here.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO