Pet of the Week: Kahlo

Arizona Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a kitty with quite a bit of swagger? Well then, Kahlo is your boy!. This 1.5-year-old Siamese mix is chatting up a storm here at the shelter. He is so friendly and ready to meet every single person...

azdailysun.com

Comments / 1

