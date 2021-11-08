Pet of the Week: Kahlo

Linnea is a 1-year-old female, black and silver shorthaired Netherland dwarf rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. This breed is known for being intelligent, therefore, very trainable but also less forgiving. They thrive in a quiet, stable environment with plenty of human interaction, and they are active, curious and playful like all other rabbits. However, dwarf rabbits generally do not like to be picked up or held tightly so do not make ideal pets for children. They also have a tendency toward nervousness and stress. Patience is needed to establish a bond with a bunny like Linnea.
