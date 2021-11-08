Pet of the Week: Kahlo

Meet Brooke! She has been at the Shelter since August, longer than any other cat. She is 15 years old and came to the Shelter as an owner surrender. She is spayed, declawed and fully vetted. She is an indoor cat that has lived in a quiet home with two seniors and three other cats and has done well around dogs. She is good with children and litterbox trained. Do not let her age stop you from adopting her because she acts younger than she is. She would love a home where she can lay on your lap all day and give you love! Come see Brooke today!

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO