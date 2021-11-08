CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AFR 11-8-2021 Hour 2 | Will Saints pursue Odell Beckham Jr.?

1045espn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn hour two of After Further Review, Matt talks the latest surrounding...

1045espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints emerge as potential landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently without a team after he was released by the Cleveland Browns on Friday, but that won't last for long. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will hit the waiver wire Monday and find out Tuesday if he was claimed. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR To Active Roster

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
NFL
FanSided

Saints had discussions with Browns about trading for Odell Beckham Jr

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went and the New Orleans Saints decided to remain pat with what they had at wide receiver. They did, however, almost strike a deal with the Browns for dramatic wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per Kimberley Martin. Martin tweeted minutes after the deadline...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints tried to land Odell Beckham Jr. at the trade deadline, per report

The New Orleans Saints did a little more than kick the tires during this year's trade deadline. The Saints were actively calling teams around the league for help at wide receiver. It was reported that the Saints were in discussion with the Cleveland Browns for Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Saints and Odell Beckham Jr. are a perfect fit and with the amount of opportunity he has been given in Cleveland, his party was restless. His father made it clear that he hasn't been used correctly or enough on his Instagram account, before the deadline passed.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 49ers, Seahawks, Saints Linked to Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns-Odell Beckham Jr. saga doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. But when it does, there are a few teams reportedly already lined up to pursue the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported that the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Afr#Lsu#American Football#The Sec Network#Sec#Tigers
profootballrumors.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Interested In Chiefs, Packers, Saints; Patriots Reach Out

A first-time free agent, Odell Beckham Jr. could pick a new destination Wednesday. Some finalists appear to have emerged. The recently released wide receiver has prioritized landing with the Chiefs, Packers or Saints, Dianna Russini of ESPN.com tweets. Although the Patriots have reached out, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Star Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. On Twitter

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has now officially cleared waivers, making him a free agent for the first time in his eight-year NFL career. With the #FreeOBJ movement now complete, everyone around the NFL world is waiting to see where the three-time Pro Bowler heads next. Beckham...
NFL
WDSU

Sorry Saints fans, Odell Beckham Jr. signing with L.A. Rams

NEW ORLEANS — NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the Los Angels Rams. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Adam...
NFL
Classic Rock 105.1

Hilarious Text Between Odell Beckham Jr. and Saints Fan Goes Viral

By now you've probably heard the news about Odell Beckham Jr. agreeing to play with the Rams. As a Saints fan, you've probably had a mixture of emotions ranging from well what do we do now at wide receiver to man, I hate the rams to maybe we wish you the best Odell. Whatever it may be anger, sadness, or happiness(if you're solely an Odell fan or a Rams fan) no one captured these emotions better than Comedian Jono Barnes. Jono Barnes is a die-hard Saints fan who made a video of a fake text thread between him and Odell where he expresses his true feelings as a Saints fan to the star Wide Receiver.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy