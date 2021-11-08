Jets Release Thomas Morstead

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets are in a position that seemingly only the Jets could ever find themselves in. After being criticized all offseason for the lack of a veteran backup quarterback, Zach Wilson went down with an injury. The Jets eventually traded for Joe Flacco, someone they could have signed this offseason without giving up draft capital. They did that, only to find out that the best quarterback on their roster (for this season) is Mike White - a man who was completely overlooked throughout camp. Now, the Jets have big decisions to make. Do they start Mike White or Zach Wilson if healthy? If neither are healthy, do they go back to Johnson, or do they look to Flacco? So many questions, and not nearly enough clarity for a good answer. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

