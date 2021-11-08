CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets Release Thomas Morstead

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets have announced the release of punter Thomas Morstead. Morstead was signed prior to Week 2. Starting punter Braden Mann suffered a knee injury in the opener against Carolina and was placed on injured reserve. A long-time member of the...

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NFL legend Joe Thomas and Andrew Siciliano cannot handle hot wings ahead of Colts, Jets game

When it comes to eating spicy foods, some people just can’t handle the heat. Today, one of them just happened to be NFL legend, Joe Thomas. Ahead of the big Thursday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets, Thomas, along with NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano, attempted on air to eat some hot wings with “St. Elmo’s” sauce all over them. In the end, it was safe to say, that the word “attempt” was the operative word of that sentence, as NFL Network tweeted earlier:
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 11/8/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets are in a position that seemingly only the Jets could ever find themselves in. After being criticized all offseason for the lack of a veteran backup quarterback, Zach Wilson went down with an injury. The Jets eventually traded for Joe Flacco, someone they could have signed this offseason without giving up draft capital. They did that, only to find out that the best quarterback on their roster (for this season) is Mike White - a man who was completely overlooked throughout camp. Now, the Jets have big decisions to make. Do they start Mike White or Zach Wilson if healthy? If neither are healthy, do they go back to Johnson, or do they look to Flacco? So many questions, and not nearly enough clarity for a good answer. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Open As 13 Point Underdogs vs Bills

The New York Jets fell hard last Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. Following an exhilarating, wildly improbable, Mike White led victory over the Cincinnati Bengals the previous Sunday, the Jets were blown out by the Colts. A late comeback by the Jets made the score semi-respectable at 45 -30, but the game was never in doubt.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: The State of the Jets Quarterback Room

We had a fall Sunday without the New York Jets losing. That of course is because the team was defeated by the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Today’s podcast is the rare Monday that isn’t a game recap. There is a lot to talk about, though, namely the quarterback position. Things are currently not settled. Most likely this is a short-term situation. Zach Wilson remains the team’s quarterback of the future, and there isn’t much to suggest that will change. However, the issue of the starter for Sunday’s game against Buffalo has intrigue.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Panthers
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Released Veteran Running Back

The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result. The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy