What is COP26? Here’s how global climate negotiations work and what’s at stake

COP26 has opened with modest expectations, but progress has already been recorded on several fronts. National leaders at the summit in Glasgow agreed to a plan to curb emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. In line with that agreement, the Biden administration issued a proposed rule to regulate methane emissions, and the Chamber has welcomed the move. At the “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” event, President Biden underscored “innovation is the key to unlocking our future” and that U.S. government-led initiatives to help develop and scale clean energy technologies must utilize the ingenuity of the private sector. World leaders also agreed to a deal aimed at ending and reversing deforestation by 2030, committing nearly $20 billion to protect and restore forests.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO