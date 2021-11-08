CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What is COP26? Here’s how global climate negotiations work and what’s at stake

Ted
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two weeks this November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single...

blog.ed.ted.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The United Nations#Unfccc#The European Union
froggyweb.com

China’s top climate negotiator sees carbon market deal at COP26

GLASGOW (Reuters) – China’s top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua told reporters on Tuesday that an agreement on carbon market rules that fall under article 6 of the Paris Agreement could be reached at the United Nations COP26 summit being held in Glasgow. Xie also said that COP26 President Alok Sharma,...
CHINA
BBC

COP26: What's the climate impact of private jets?

There has been criticism of the number of world leaders and other delegates who have travelled to the COP26 summit in private jets. How much environmental damage do they do - and did leaders have any choice?. How many private jets have come to Glasgow?. Plane spotters at Prestwick Airport...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What's at stake if the world doesn't act on climate change

In his remarks to global leaders, President Joe Biden said climate change is "ravaging the world" — a message that is likely to be repeated at the U.N. summit on climate change. World leaders, researchers and activists all say we are at a tipping point to reduce emissions. But getting commitments that translate to real change is no small lift. William Brangham reports on the stakes of the summit.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Last-minute wrangles threaten to derail climate change summit

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has vowed to bring the Cop26 climate change summit to an end in Glasgow today as last-minute wrangling threatened to derail a proposed deal.With the United Nations gathering already overrunning its two-week schedule, differences remained over the phase-out of fossil fuels, an accelerated timetable for new emission reduction plans and assistance for vulnerable low-lying states.The UK cabinet minister accepted that the draft agreement currently on the table would not satisfy all countries, but insisted that it represents “a package that really moves things forward for everyone”.The 197 countries meeting at the United Nations conference...
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

‘Test for Humanity’: What's at Stake at COP26?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) — the most important international climate conference since the one that resulted in the Paris agreement more than five years ago — began in Glasgow Sunday. The conference comes on the heels of one global emergency and looks to lessen...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

COP26 is underway. Here's what to know.

Good morning! The Climate 202 is coming to you from Glasgow, Scotland, where we're covering COP26, the U.N. climate conference. ✈ White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy was on the same flight from Washington as your Climate 202 host. McCarthy flew business class, unlike former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, and she was spotted with Maggie Thomas, chief of staff of the White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy.
ENVIRONMENT
uschamber.com

Here’s What’s Happening at the UN Climate Conference

COP26 has opened with modest expectations, but progress has already been recorded on several fronts. National leaders at the summit in Glasgow agreed to a plan to curb emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. In line with that agreement, the Biden administration issued a proposed rule to regulate methane emissions, and the Chamber has welcomed the move. At the “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” event, President Biden underscored “innovation is the key to unlocking our future” and that U.S. government-led initiatives to help develop and scale clean energy technologies must utilize the ingenuity of the private sector. World leaders also agreed to a deal aimed at ending and reversing deforestation by 2030, committing nearly $20 billion to protect and restore forests.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

COP26: here's what it would take to end coal power worldwide

More than 40 countries have signed an agreement at COP26, the latest UN climate change summit in Glasgow, to phase out coal in electricity generation. The signatories include some of the world's biggest coal burners: Canada, Poland, Vietnam, South Korea, Ukraine and Indonesia. The larger of these economies pledge to cease using coal in their power sectors in the 2030s, while the smaller ones promise the same during the following decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy