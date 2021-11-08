CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Evening Edition: Ethiopian Rebels Close In On Capitol In Civil War, Iraq Says Iran Behind Assassination Attempt

Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethiopian civil war has reached the capital as a ‘state of emergency’ has been...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

The top U.S. Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington s next major challenge. Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust" after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The U.S. Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria. “But I don’t see any scenario where the United States does not have an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlanticcitynews.net

UN Mission in Iraq condemns assassination attempt against Prime Minister

Baghdad [Iraq], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations Mission in Iraq on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and called for calm and caution. "The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns in the strongest terms the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi....
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Iran#Assassination#Ethiopian#The U S State Department#Iraqi#Fox Field
Fox News

Evening Edition: Iran’s Persecution Of Non-Muslims

The Baha’i community in Iran represents the largest non-Muslim religious group in the country and Tehran has been systematically persecuting them. Members of Baha’i are routinely arrested, thrown in jail and their property and livelihoods taken away from them. FOX’S Trey Yingst speaks to Anthony Vance, the director of Baha’is of the United States, about the current situation in Iran for his fellow practitioners.
RELIGION
BBC

Iraq PM says his would-be assassins have been identified

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says the perpetrators of Sunday's failed assassination attempt at his home in Baghdad have been identified. Six of Mr Kadhimi's guards were wounded in the pre-dawn attack by armed drones, which also damaged the building. "We will pursue those who committed the crime. We know...
MIDDLE EAST
Defense One

Today's D Brief: China's target practice; Vaccine diplomacy, cont.; Assassination attempt in Iraq?; DCIA to Moscow; And a bit more.

China’s military seems to be practicing shooting at a U.S. Navy carrier and a few destroyers, according to mockups located in satellite imagery in Xinjiang province and shared with the independent U.S. Naval Institute. “The full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are part...
POLITICS
shorelinemedia.net

Failed assassination attempt against Iraq's PM

Troops and patrols have deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones against Iraq’s prime minister in his residence early Sunday. PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was unharmed but seven of his guards were injured. (Nov. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Failed assassination stirs tensions in Iraq

BAGHDAD – The failed assassination attempt against Iraq's prime minister at his residence Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month's parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols deployed around Baghdad and near...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Spotlight on Iran as Iraq grapples with assassination attempt on PM

The head of Iran’s clandestine overseas services paid a surprise visit to Baghdad shortly after an assassination attempt on Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, highlighting Tehran’s outsized role in Iraq’s security.Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, the Revolutionary Guard commander who replaced Qassem Soleimani after his assassination last year, arrived in Baghdad late on Sunday to meet Mr Kadhimi and the leaders of Iran-backed militias, Iraqi media and insiders reported.Earlier, an explosives-laden aerial drone targeted Mr Kadhimi’s home in the highly fortified green zone. Mr Kadhimi was unhurt, but six guards were injured. Iraq’s president Barham Salih described the attack as a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Iran-Backed Militia Conducted Assassination Attempt on Iraqi Premier

An Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia in Iraq was behind Sunday’s assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadimi, according to Iraqi security forces cited in a report by Reuters on Monday. The report said that the drones and explosive warheads used in the attack were manufactured in Iran. The attack targeted...
MIDDLE EAST
Las Vegas Herald

Blinken, Iraq president discuss assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih about the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih today to express his condemnation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

US leaves Afghanistan, ISIS-K cashing opportunity?

Nanangar [Afghanistan], October 27 (ANI): The US exit from Afghanistan ending its 20 year-long war has left people to suffer Taliban hardliner rule with the emergence of ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) on its soil. The US is now gone from Afghanistan and a series of terror attacks have worsened the lives...
WORLD
The Guardian

Possible war crimes on all sides in Ethiopian conflict, says report

All sides fighting in the war in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray committed violations that may amount to war crimes, according to a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia published on Wednesday. The report accuses all sides of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Afghanistan: Taliban undertake military parade on US vechiles, Russian helicopters

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Hundreds of members of the Taliban on Sunday gathered upon the US-made armed vehicles to undertake a military parade in the capital of Afghanistan. This was the second time when the group has undertaken a military parade after it ousted the democratically elected government in...
MILITARY
Washington Post

A newly disclosed memo reveals Trump’s plot to turn the military into his personal goon squad

I want to apologize to Mark T. Esper, former president Donald Trump’s fourth and second-to-last defense secretary. I may have been too harsh on the man who became known as “Yesper” for accommodating Trump. As I noted in March: “He did not vocally protest pardons for war criminals, the use of the defense budget to build a border wall or the withdrawal of troops from Germany.” But now that we have seen fresh evidence of how much Trump and his henchmen loathed Esper, he is rising in my estimation.
POTUS
Fox News

Evening Edition: The War In Afghanistan And Emerging National Security Threats

This Veterans Day could be a little more poignant for those who served in Afghanistan or lost family members or friends to the 20-year war. How the war ended and the questions about what we actually accomplished there remain open for debate. FOX’S Trey Yingst speaks to retired U.S. Army Lt. General H.R. McMaster, also former National Security Advisor and author of ‘Battlegrounds: The Fight To Defend The Free World’, about his thoughts on the war in Afghanistan and what are the emerging national security threats the U.S. faces.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy