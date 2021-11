GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State dominated West Virginia, but the Big 12 was in for some surprises on Saturday. Baylor owns Oklahoma, Iowa State falls at Texas Tech and, somehow, Kansas wins at Texas. As Fitz explains, it was a chaotic Saturday in Big 12 football but it was wildly entertaining. Suddenly the pecking order of the Big 12 gets a good shuffling, but it's still hard to explain how such a talented team as Texas could lose at home to Kansas.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO