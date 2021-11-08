CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 9 Best Desk Lamps for a Brighter Space

By Kathleen Willcox
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a great desk lamp can not only improve your workflow, but give your desk a much-needed pop of style and color. There’s a lot to think of in terms of functionality and aesthetics, and the perfect lamp for you and your space should be both a workhorse and...

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mental_Floss

6 of the Best Space Heaters to Buy This Winter, According to Experts

If you're searching for a quick and easy way to add more warmth to your house or apartment this winter, space heaters can be a worthwhile investment. This is particularly true if you live with roommates and have different temperature preferences, or if your home's central heating system is on the fritz. “Those who have problematic heating issues with an isolated room in their house [can benefit from space heaters],” Christopher Haas, a licensed master electrician at Haas & Sons Electric in Pasadena, Maryland, explains to Mental Floss in an email.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Popular Mechanics

The 8 Best Laundry Stain Removers to Save All Your Clothes

Stains happen, so if you don't want to look like a slob or throw away clothes, you'll need a good laundry stain remover—or several–because even the best washing machine will need a little help. The truth is that there's no one product that will remove every stain, though some do come close. But with tons of options out there, from gel sticks to sprays to detergents with stain-flighting enzymes, it can be hard to know which ones to have in your arsenal. Read on for recommendations worth considering, plus tips on what to take into account before you buy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desk Lamps#Design
WLNS

Shopping this weekend? Here are the best deals on the internet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Top retailers have started offering holiday prices even earlier this year as concerns swirl around fulfillment. To help people who are in the market for holiday shopping, we collected the best deals we could find on the internet this weekend. The roundup includes a collection of […]
INTERNET
bestproducts.com

The 8 Best Electric Toothbrushes for a Brighter Smile

We all know we could be doing more for our dental health. Even if you can't quit your morning coffee or have a fear of floss, there's one easy change you can make that experts agree will make a difference in your smile — investing in an electric toothbrush. Both the Mayo Clinic and the Journal of Clinical Periodontology agree that switching to an electric toothbrush can have a long-term positive impact on oral health and hygiene.
AMAZON
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Why This FlexiSpot Standing Desk is the Best

Having the perfect desk has never been so important during recent times where most of us have found ourselves working, learning and spending most of our days from home, some more than ever before. I know that for myself, after remote working from my kitchen table for months on end,...
ELECTRONICS
WKRG

Best office desk plants

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 2019, 33.1 million people reported having houseplants, according to Statista. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the plant community saw a sharp rise in the number of people joining the plant community. As people started returning to work, many decided to take a plant or two, having enjoyed the life it brought to their home offices during the pandemic. One of the best plants you can have in an office is the ZZ Plant. All it needs is some ambient light, well-draining soil and the occasional fertilizer treatment.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Gadgeteer

Lastar LED Desk Lamp review

REVIEW – When the pandemic sent millions of workers from the company office to the home office, many of us realized that our work-from-home setup was less than ideal for productivity. Upgrading our desktop space became a priority, and one of the most important aspects of this is lighting. I’d had my eye out for a new source of desk illumination when the opportunity to review the Lastar Desk Lamp popped up and I readily agreed. Let’s check it out. Gadget on!
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Ingenious Etsy Desk Takes Up Practically No Space in My Tiny Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Since the start of the age of working from home, I have put off turning any part of my apartment into a home office. First of all, I simply do not have the room. Second, if I did somehow find space for a small desk and chair, anything I saw that was within my budget seemed either too big or, frankly, unsightly. Then one day, Etsy’s algorithm struck me with this Murphy-style drop down table. Nearly two years later, I can finally say I have the comfortable, practical, attractive work-from-home set-up I never thought possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cosmopolitan

13 Best UV Nail Lamps for an At-Home Gel Manicure on the Low-Low

There are two things you should know about me: 1) a fresh manicure is my ultimate beauty must-have, and 2) I am the CEO of money-saving hacks. So, obviously, your girl had a biiiiit of a problem when each nail salon appointment began to cost upwards of $40 a visit. My gorge nails and fab IG aesthetic may have been happy, but lemme tell ya, my bank account sure as hell was not. If this also sounds like a ~you~ problem, I'm going to let you in on the life (and nail) saving tool that changed the way I invest in my manicures forever: The UV nail lamp.
SKIN CARE
Family Handyman

3 Best Heat Lamps for Your Bathroom

Tired of that blast of cold air as you step out of the shower? Installing a heat lamp in your bathroom will help keep you warm all year round. Heat lamps are less expensive and require a lot less work to install than other bathroom heating methods, like in-floor radiant heating and wall heaters. Here’s a rundown of how heat lamps work, what they cost, and some of the best heat lamps on the market.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

The 6 Best Dining Chairs, as Seen in Our Favorite Spaces

Dining chairs aren’t the typical first-apartment purchase. You wouldn’t live without a mattress (you need to sleep!) or a sofa (where else would you slurp instant ramen while watching The Bachelorette?), but dining room furniture never feels as essential. That is unless you want to host people for brunch—or just eat at an actual table every once in a while. Come to think of it, investing in dining chairs is crucial.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wfla.com

Best desk chair mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Desk chair mats might seem boring, but they can play a huge role in protecting the beauty of your hardwood floors and carpet, as well as the health of your joints. Flooring manufacturers often even make warranties void for people who don’t use desk chair mats, since desk chair wheels can damage floors and snag carpets. If you want to buy a desk chair mat, then the Gorilla Grip Premium Polycarbonate Chair Mat for Hard Floors is a brilliant product.
HOME & GARDEN
pawtracks.com

Good, better, best: Space heaters that are safe if you have pets

Having an additional heat source in your home can make all the difference between staying toasty warm during the winter and feeling like you live in a walk-in refrigerator. But not all space heaters are created equally. Whether you share your home with a canine companion, a cuddly kitten, or both, safety is paramount when it’s time to picking a space heater. Choosing space heaters for pets requires a bit of research, but we’ve got you covered. Let’s look closer at our top picks for the best pet-friendly space heaters on the market.
PETS
ana-white.com

Farmhouse desk

My first “big” piece of furniture! I have over the last year realized I had a little sawdust in my blood! My dad is a 3rd generation carpenter, he is the youngest of 5 boys and he is now 79. I started with a couple of quilt/blanket ladders for my daughters, then graduated to a headboard. Then last Christmas I surprised my dad with an oak bookshelf (because oak is the best 😉) I knew that’s what my dad loved. It brought him to tears! So, then my daughters began showing me pictures of desks, tv chests, etc and I gained a little confidence with each piece.
HOME & GARDEN
coolhunting.com

Astronauts Make the “Best Space Tacos” With Peppers Grown in Orbit

A NASA crew in space has successfully grown green chile peppers for the first time. To celebrate, they used their new produce to make what astronaut Megan McArthur calls the “best space tacos yet” with fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes. The Hatch chiles are a part of NASA’s Plant Habitat-04 investigation, which has “been victorious in getting other veggies, such as radishes, Chinese cabbage, mizuna mustard, red Russian kale and three types of lettuce, to grow on the ISS.” However, peppers are of particular importance, as they are much more difficult to grow in microgravity. Harvesting them will help scientists understand how to best sustain astronauts during challenging and lengthy missions. Learn more about this accomplishment at HuffPost.
INDUSTRY
storables.com

9 Best Collapsible Laundry Hampers That’ll Fit In Small Spaces

If you just moved into a new home or need to stay in an apartment for some time, hampers are the best organizational solution for your unsorted clothes. Thanks to the invention of collapsible laundry hampers, this solution works well even for those hoping to make the most of tight spaces. These laundry hampers are made to save you time and space when organizing your laundry room.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy