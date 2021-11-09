Why Hall school system is pausing some construction projects

At the Hall County school board meeting Monday evening, officials decided to postpone some facilities projects amid historically high construction costs.

Superintendent Will Schofield told the board he has “done a lot of soul searching” on the matter.

“My recommendation is that we hit the pause on major projects,” he said, “until we see some sort of semblance of sanity.”

While work will continue at East Hall High School, the West Hall High School Fine Arts Center and the Lyman Hall Elementary Newcomer and Literacy Academy, construction on new major projects, including a new elementary school at Ramsey Road near Ga. 365, will be put on hold.

Federal CARES money, Schofield suggested, has spurred a massive spike in demand, and thus prices, in construction materials.

“I compare it to a drunken sailor frenzy in that we have passed out so much money at the federal government through some of these programs, that supply and demand is certainly working well,” Schofield said. “And so those $25 million elementary schools that we projected three years ago, one of them bid last Monday -- as you know, you've seen all of the figures for -- $43.6 million.”

“I liken it to an individual that was planning on an addition at their home or going to renovate their basement,” Schofield said. “He’s saved some money and all of a sudden what you thought was gonna cost $40,000 is going to cost ($75,000.) Most of us would say, ‘Not now. We'll just wait.’”

“I totally agree with your assessment,” board member Sam Chapman said. “I mean, if it's my own farm, and I had to do something in the same situation, I'd make the same decision for myself.”

Board member Nath Morris concurred: “We need to be cognizant of getting the best bang for the buck, and it's not that time right now,” he said.

“We'll be watching it on a month-by-month basis and hope that we see some end of the tunnel,” Schofield said.

In other news, ownership of the gymnasium used by Sardis Elementary and adjacent to the building is being passed from the county to the school district, as is the Bobcat Trail that leads up to the school. The board approved the motion, and board chair Craig Herrington will soon sign the official paperwork.

A previous version of this article contained incorrect information about which construction projects will be postponed.